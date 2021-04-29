Profile of Casey Wardynski, candidate for 5th Congressional District

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A third Huntsville man has announced a bid for Congress.
Casey Wardynski is hoping to take the 5th district seat currently held by Representative Mo Brooks who’s running for Senate.
You may remember Casey Wardynski, that’s because he was the superintendent for Huntsville City Schools from 2011, until 2016 when he resigned. But most recently he served as an assistant secretary of the Army under President Trump.
”The attack on the unborn, the rules that they’re going to change to go after gun rights. We have a right to bear arms and it doesn’t need to be abridged,” Wardynski said.
Casey Wardynski says it’s a critical time in our nation, and he wants to advocate for north Alabama in Washington.
He contributed to the building of 450 miles of the border wall while serving as the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs under President Trump.
“I had to get a lot of new hiring authorities to quickly bring on board folks who could buy land, appraise land, locate the land we’d need to put the wall on, the engineers. And thanks to that effort the army launched, President Trump drove forward,” he said.
Wardynski says his strong background in defense and contributions at the arsenal make him very qualified for the job.
“I brought a lot of work to the arsenal when I was in the army. I brought projects up here in 2004 that probably put about $700 million worth of jobs in the area. Folks were trying to move about 20-30 percent of the work on the arsenal out of Alabama and we stopped that from happening,” Wardynski said.
He added his commitment to education and experience as a former Huntsville City Schools superintendent will also be great assets.
“I came here to turn around schools that were in deep trouble, failing financially, failing academically. And in five years, which is a long tenure for a superintendent, we built nine new schools, changed education to raise eight failing schools to successful schools. Got nine blue ribbon schools,” he said.
Wardynski says if elected, he will get things done.
“We need folks in Washington who represent north Alabama, are tough, stick up for our values. Everything from abortion, to the attack on gun rights, to the attack on churches, high taxes, that’s got to be ended,” Wardynski said.
So far, this is a three-man race. Wardynski will run against Madison County Commissioner Dale Strong and Huntsville City Schools Teacher Andy Blalock.
