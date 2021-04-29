More warmth & humidity before showers, strong storms move in this evening

Happy Thursday! Another warm & muggy morning & that will be the case again this afternoon!
Waking up to more warmth and clouds this morning across the Tennessee Valley as most of us are into the low to mid-60s. Get used to the clouds because we will see them for most of the day today along with that breezy southwest wind. Gusts from the southwest today will be up to 30 mph & will continue to bring in more warmth and humidity for the afternoon. High temperatures today are once again likely to reach the 80s for most Valley communities. By the mid to late afternoon a few isolated and scattered storms will roll in ahead of a cold front from Mississippi and Tennessee. While I don’t expect anything severe with these storms, a few could be strong. The main threats are stronger gusts of wind of 45+ mph as well as dime-sized hail. This will all be possible along with localized heavier rainfall.
These storms will linger ahead of the front, but once the front passes through, during the early morning hours on Friday, we will clear out and dry up. With winds turning to the northwest behind the front you can expect lower humidity and slightly cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon. Temps on Friday will stay into the low to mid-70s, with overnight temps into Saturday into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are in for a beautiful weekend with seasonable temperatures into the mid to upper 70s and mainly dry skies. The only chance for rain comes Sunday afternoon and right now that looks to stay at a minimum.
