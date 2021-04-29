More warmth & humidity before showers, strong storms move in this evening

Waking up to more warmth and clouds this morning across the Tennessee Valley as most of us are into the low to mid-60s. Get used to the clouds because we will see them for most of the day today along with that breezy southwest wind. Gusts from the southwest today will be up to 30 mph & will continue to bring in more warmth and humidity for the afternoon. High temperatures today are once again likely to reach the 80s for most Valley communities. By the mid to late afternoon a few isolated and scattered storms will roll in ahead of a cold front from Mississippi and Tennessee. While I don’t expect anything severe with these storms, a few could be strong. The main threats are stronger gusts of wind of 45+ mph as well as dime-sized hail. This will all be possible along with localized heavier rainfall.