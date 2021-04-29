Madison County man killed in wreck while fleeing deputies

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County man was killed in a wreck overnight when he was attempting to get away from deputies and crashed his car.
A release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office confirms deputies were trying to take 39-year-old Brian Potts into custody for outstanding warrants for reckless endangerment and attempting to elude when he sped away from deputies.
Potts was driving on University Drive near Enterprise Way in Huntsville when he crossed into the wrong lane and struck a patrol car. That’s when Potts car left the roadway and he was ejected from the vehicle.
Potts was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.
Deputies say no one else was involved in the accident, but the deputy who was in the patrol car that was hit suffered minor injuries.
There are no further details at this time.
