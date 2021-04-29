EXCLUSIVE: Grandmother of Elkmont teen accused of killing entire family speaks out

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Denise Prater is the mother of Mary Prater Sisk, who was Mason Sisk’s stepmother.
Prater talked with WAFF this week as her grandson plead not guilty in court. When asked about the murder that happened two years ago, Parter says nobody informed her about the incident. She says she found out about what happened online.
“I had to call the coroner’s office, and he called me back and that’s when he said they’re all dead,” said Prater.
Limestone County investigators said Sisk confessed to killing his family. He was just 14-years-old at the time but is being charged as an adult. In court Thursday, Sisk pleaded not guilty to multiple capital murder charges.
Prater says she still cannot believe what happened.
“We all get angry at our parents, and we understand that. But, to murder all five people... we just have never been able to accept or wrap our heads around it,” said Prater.
Prater may have lost her daughter and three other grandchildren, but that doesn’t take away from the love she also has for Mason.
“We’re hoping that Mason will... will get the help he needs. We’re still flabbergasted you know of course but, you can’t just turn off unconditional love,” said Prater.
Mary was a fifth-generation teacher. Prater says she does not want to see Mason miss out on his education.
“We want him to understand that he has a legacy we would like for him to continue,” said Prater.
Today, she tearfully remembered Mason as a nice kid who laughed often. She says will always love him.
“He’s still ours, he will always be ours,” said Prater.
Sisk’s attorney Michael Sizemore says his trial is set to begin November 1, and they are preparing to present this case to the jury.
