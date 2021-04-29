Crime of the Week: Card number captured

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A tasty taco shouldn’t leave you with a bad taste in your mouth, or an empty bank account. Look closely to see if you can qualify for a BIG reward, by identifying an identity thief who struck at Lil’ Rosie’s.
Huntsville police say a customer used a debit card to get a meal at the Lil Rosie’s on Whitesburg Drive on March 21st. But, before that person could digest the chips and salsa, someone else was using the debit card numbers to withdraw money from this Regions bank ATM.
Fortunately, this con artist didn’t cover his nose with his mask, which may help you, or police, figure out who is taking money that doesn’t belong to them. Investigators said the very next day, more money was taken out of the victim’s account.
If you have a tip that leads police to this suspect, you could qualify for up to $1,000. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.
