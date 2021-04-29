Campaign urges minor league baseball stadium to extend nets for safety

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “Don’t take your children to baseball games,” this is what the founder of the campaign “Foul Ball Safety Now” is urging families.
That is, until safety netting is extended past the dugouts.
According to “Foul Ball Safety Now,” 42 Minor League Teams do not have netting that extends past the dugout, including Trash Pandas.
Thursday night, victims of foul ball injuries from across the country spoke about their life-changing injuries.
Part of that group was Monte Hoskey from Missouri. He says his daughter suffered internal bleeding on her brain after she was hit by a foul ball in 2011 and now struggles with ADHD and memory loss.
“We want to get the word out to family and kids and I’m not saying don’t go and don’t have a good time, but be cautious where you sit. Until you experience it you just can’t understand how quickly it happens and how quickly life can change,” Hoskey said.
A representative with the the Rocket City Trash Pandas is reacting to the groups initiative.
A statement from the Trash Pandas says the netting extends past the dugouts on both sides of the field and meets all Minor League Baseball requirements.
It also mentions that when attending any live sporting event it is important to be aware of the possibility of objects leaving the playing field.
The Trash Pandas say the organization is looking into extending the netting in the future.
