ASCTE bridging the gap between arts, engineering through music technology program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The demand is growing for parents and students to get a spot in the Alabama School of Cyber Technology and Engineering (ASCTE). Meanwhile, leaders of the school have been working hard to expand programs beyond just math and science.
In fact, ASCTE is bridging the gap between the arts and engineering through music technology programs.
The students learn how to use a music production software to make beats. They also make their own websites, acting as music producers. Recently, the students were tasked with producing an original meditation song, using sounds from nature and space.
ASCTE 10th grader Leandra Ernst said she is amazed this class is even an option. She’s had a chance to explore her creative talents and is hopeful these skills will last.
“I was really proud of my first beat because I spent a couple of weeks on it,” she said. “Even after the assignment was due I spent even more time. I was so proud of it and I made it really good.”
Music Instructor Keiani Taylor is proud the music program is offered to all students, regardless of their ability to play an instrument or make music at the start. She believes the arts play an important role in education and hopes the music program at ASCTE helps students express themselves and find joy in learning.
“We have so many students who are obviously very gifted but their musical talents are gifted as well. And a lot of times, I just believe the arts helps keep people connected to education,” Taylor said. “It’s a relatable piece and then outside of that they are extremely talented at it, so they gravitate towards it and so we wanted to make sure that the students had an artistic outlet here.”
ASCTE also has a high-performing band team. 9th grader Felix Airhart said he’s learned a lot about responsibility and dedication through band. He plays the Alto Saxophone.
“You need to practice things over and over to get them right,” Airhart said. “And if you don’t practice, it shows and you let other people down.”
For a sneak peek at the ASCTE band team, check out the video below. For more information about ASCTE, visit their website here: https://www.ascte.org/.
