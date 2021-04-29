Arab Mayor proposing to do away with weather sirens

ARAB Ala. (WAFF) - The way you receive weather alerts may be changing if you live in Arab.
Mayor Bob Joslin said the current weather sirens have been around for about 30 years and are in desperate need of repairs. He said the sirens in the area are outdated and wants to do away with weather sirens.
“We have 14 weather sirens located in the city limits of Arab right now. Four of those are not even working at all and the other 10 need some type of maintenance or repair,” said Joslin.
Joslin explained how it could cost $92,000 just to get the current weather sirens repaired. To save money, he plans to purchase NOAA weather radios and give them to residents and invest in other technology.
“It’s a much better system and later technology. It’s more precise because the weather radio can more pinpoint the severe weather where the weather siren is broad and wide-open,” said Joslin.
Marshall County EMA Director Anita McBurnett agreed with Joslin. She said outdoor warning sirens were meant to warn people outdoors.
She recommended weather radios, phones and weather apps to ensure that everyone will have multiple ways to receive alerts.
“Through the years I’ve seen people who experience tornadoes, and they couldn’t hear them in their house. You’re not going to hear those sirens by your house if that tornado is that close to you,” said McBurnett.
Mayor Joslin plans to make a recommendation at the council meeting on Monday, May 3 to do away with the weather sirens and purchase weather radios for residents.
Albertville no longer has outdoor weather sirens either.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.