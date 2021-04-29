Alabama lawmakers react to Biden’s congressional address

WASHINGTON (WSFA) - President Joe Biden spoke at a joint session of Congress Wednesday night, where he addressed the country’s increased vaccination rate and economic intentions with a $1.8 trillion investment plan.
The address marks the president’s first 100 days in office. You can watch the entire speech that streamed online.
Statements from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle began rolling in immediately after the speech.
Rep. Terri Sewell
“In the first 100 days, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have demonstrated their commitment to delivering on their promise to heal our Nation and Build Back Better,” said Rep. Terri Sewell. “Already, President Biden has met this moment with the urgency it requires, signing into law the most robust and ambitious legislative package in a generation to rescue our economy and deliver critical relief to the American people. His efforts have put us on a path toward a better future.
“During tonight’s Joint Address, President Biden laid out a bold vision for our country’s future that will enable us to Build Back Better from the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent crises we are enduring,” continued Sewell. “President Biden understands that when American families do well, our Nation thrives, and I was so pleased to hear about the many investments in children and families that he will make through the American Families Plan. I look forward to finding every possible way to work with President Biden and Vice President Harris so that we can advance a more equitable future for every person in every zip code in Alabama and across this great Nation.”
Rep. Barry Moore
“During his first one hundred days in office, President Biden has managed to create the greatest border crisis we’ve seen in decades by halting construction on the border wall and promoting open-door policies, send thousands of American workers to the unemployment line by revoking the Keystone Pipeline permit, and tack on trillions of dollars to the national debt for liberal pet projects,” said Rep. Moore. “In his address, he not only ducked taking responsibility for the crisis he created, but he reaffirmed his commitment to the radical liberal elites by touting far-left policies that will come at the expense of everyday American families. The only thing America needs to be rescued from is this administration’s socialist policies that will leave hardworking Americans out in the cold.”
Sen. Tommy Tuberville
“Earlier today, I urged President Biden to use tonight’s Joint Address as a way to get back to the message of unity he sold to the American people. It is clear now that idea of unity is in the Biden Administration’s rearview mirror. From the Green New Deal to open borders, President Biden is working for the partisan progressives – not the American taxpayers. What bothered me most about what President Biden said tonight is the notion that America, the greatest nation in the world, is not great in the eyes of this Administration. Instead, he believes America should be completely changed down to its core. This much has been clear even before his address through his support of liberal policies like massive and untargeted spending bills, packing the Supreme Court, and stripping states’ Right to Work protections.
“The ‘American Families Plan’ is not about helping American families, it is about redefining what it means to be an American family – allowing for big government to infiltrate Alabamians’ homes and daily lives. The Biden Administration is more focused on paving the way for electric vehicles than paving roads in rural America. So, how does President Biden think Alabamians feel knowing that he’d rather spend over $5 trillion dollars of their hard-earned dollars on progressive policies instead of investing in our national security or lifting up rural communities? To put that into perspective, that is enough to stack $1 bills from end to end from Alabama to the moon 70 times. That is abuse of taxpayer dollars that will be felt for generations to come.
“We need to believe in the power of the American people, not the power of the Biden Administration. Tonight’s address should have been a moment to hit reset. It wasn’t, and that is ultimately a disservice to the American people.”
Rep. Mike Rogers
“Tonight, President Biden laid out to the American people his version of socialism. The list of big government over-reach into our jobs, schools and lives by the Biden administration is unprecedented. For example, the so-called ‘Jobs Plan’ should be called the ‘anti-jobs plan.’ The damage it will cause to industries in Alabama and across America can’t be overstated.
“Where President Trump put America first, President Biden is doing everything he can to make America last. China is laughing at us all the way to the bank. I will tirelessly work against this socialist agenda. As President Trump said, ‘America will never be a socialist country.’ We should all commit to the principle of freedom on which our great nation was founded,”
Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.