Alabama lawmakers react to Biden’s congressional address

“Earlier today, I urged President Biden to use tonight’s Joint Address as a way to get back to the message of unity he sold to the American people. It is clear now that idea of unity is in the Biden Administration’s rearview mirror. From the Green New Deal to open borders, President Biden is working for the partisan progressives – not the American taxpayers. What bothered me most about what President Biden said tonight is the notion that America, the greatest nation in the world, is not great in the eyes of this Administration. Instead, he believes America should be completely changed down to its core. This much has been clear even before his address through his support of liberal policies like massive and untargeted spending bills, packing the Supreme Court, and stripping states’ Right to Work protections.