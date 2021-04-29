Alabama, Auburn football players in the 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, OH. (WAFF) - The night is finally here, it’s time for round one the NFL draft.
The first round is April 29 and both the University of Alabama and Auburn University have a group of players projected to be picked.
In the mix from the Crimson Tide fans hope to see, Mac Jones QB, DeVonta Smith WR, Najee Harris RB, Jaylen Waddle WR, Patrick Surtain II CB, Christian Barmore DT, Alex Leatherwood OL, Landon Dickerson RL, Chrisitan Barmore DL, Dylan Moses LB and Deonte Brown OL.
From Auburn, fans are expecting Anthony Schwartz WR, Seth Williams WR, Jamien Sherwood CB and K.J. Britt LB to be drafted.
Here’s a look at tonight’s results as they unfold:
Mac Jones:
DeVonta Smith: Philadelphia Eagles
Najee Harris:
Jaylen Waddle: Miami Dolphins
Patrick Surtain II: Denver Broncos
Christian Barmore:
Alex Leatherwood:
Landon Dickerson:
Chrisitan Barmore:
Dylan Moses:
Deonte Brown:
Anthony Schartz:
Seth Williams:
Jamien Sherwood:
K.J. Britt
Sports Director Carl Prather will have a full report on WAFF 48 News at 10.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.