Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

Warm afternoon ahead with the 80s scheduled for that daytime high. Cloudy for most of your Wednesday with most of the rain staying to the north of us. We will see that rain eventually move into our forecast going into Thursday.
Tonight, lows stay mild and muggy with the lower 60s. Clouds will continue to dominate going into early Thursday morning. A cold front will pass through bringing rain and a chance at thunderstorms with it for Thursday and Friday.
Following that front, we will see a brief stretch in the 70s.
Rain chances will follow us going into next month with another chance at rain Sunday and Monday.
Overall, the forecast looks interesting with scattered chances for rain through next week.
