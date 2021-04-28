Two Huntsville men are charged with robbing multiple businesses in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - U.S. officials announced that a federal grand jury returned a 24-count indictment yesterday, charging two Huntsville men with committing a string of armed robberies across North Alabama.
According to the indictment, Terrence Warren Jackson, 43, and Deonte Marquish Eddins, 25, committed 11 armed robberies at businesses across north Alabama.
Authorities tell WAFF, Jackson and Eddins robbed Family Dollar, Dollar General, MetroPCS, Verizon Wireless, and two GameStop stores during the month of August and October of 2019.
Jackson robbed Verizon Wireless, Marco’s Pizza, MetroPCS, and two GameStop stores in nearly six days in 2019, according to officials. The indictment also charges the pair with brandishing a firearm and being felons in possession of a firearm.
This case was investigated by FBI Violent Crimes Task Force with the help of local law enforcement.
