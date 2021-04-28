Thrive Alabama opening new COVID-19 vaccine clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Thrive Alabama has opened up a new vaccine clinic in downtown Huntsville. Neha Shah the Chief Medical Officer says the clinic will be offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment only.
You do not need to be a current Thrive patient to receive the vaccine at this site. Vaccine recipients are asked to bring an ID and insurance card. Recipients will receive the vaccine at no cost.
Shah hopes the new clinic will create fewer barriers for the underserved populations to get vaccinated.
“Being a Federal Qualified Health Center, we are supposed to be able to meet those needs. So Federally Qualified Health Centers were one of the designated sites for vaccines,” says Shah.
“So we are able to get the vaccines through the federal government and the state government to roll out vaccinations for people in the community.”
Appointments for the clinic must be scheduled in advance, and both shots will be scheduled during the initial phone call.
Registration forms can be found on the Thrive Alabama website. The number to call to schedule an appointment is (256) 285-1617.
