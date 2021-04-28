ShoalsFest returning to Florence in the fall of 2021

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A popular music festival will return this fall after being put on pause in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to our news partners at the Times Daily, the Shaolsfest music festival will return to Florence’s McFarland park for two days in October 2021. The festival is scheduled for October 2-3.
Jason Bell organized the Shoalsfest, who headlined the one-day festival with his band, The 400 Unit.
The lineup will feature Amanda Shires, The Highwoman, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and many more local acts. A lineup for the festival has not been released. Read the full story from our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.