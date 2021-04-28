SEC Announces Appearance Schedule for 2021 Football Media Days

SEC Media Days return in ‘21 in Hoover

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey addresses the Media during SEC Media Days
By Carl Prather | April 28, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT - Updated April 28 at 5:32 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Southeastern Conference today announced the appearance schedule at its annual Football Media Days, set to take place July 19-22, returning to the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala., as previously announced.

The Wynfrey Hotel has been the site of the signature event 18 times in the last 19 occurrences. SEC Football Media Days was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was last held in July of 2019, also in Hoover.

2021 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 19

Florida – Dan Mullen

LSU – Ed Orgeron

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

TUESDAY, July 20

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

WEDNESDAY, July 21

Alabama – Nick Saban

Mississippi State – Mike Leach

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

THURSDAY, July 22

Arkansas –  Sam Pittman

Auburn – Bryan Harsin

Missouri – Eli Drinkwitz

