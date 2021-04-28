Rogers High School principal remembered for his lasting legacy

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, family, friends, colleagues and students mourned the loss of a Lauderdale County educator.
46-year-old Jamie Burks, who worked as the principal of Rogers High School, died over the weekend from COVID-19 complications.
His funeral was held today.
“It is a whole when you go through there and you don’t see them in there,” said Nathan Killen.
It’s a sober day for the Greenhill community.
Rogers High School Principal Jamie Burks lost his battle with COVID-19 on April 24, and many people said their final goodbyes today.
“When it hits this close to home because you’re used to walking into the office seeing his door open, seeing him in there, you know, it’s… a lot of people are in shock,” said Killen.
Rogers High School teacher and long-time friend, Nathan Killen said Burks was an anchor at Rogers High School, impacting the lives of students for over 20 years.
“He’s the type of person that makes a good teacher, makes a good administrator because he affects people and he’s had an effect when he was in the classroom, elementary, all the way up to being an administrator. He coached some different sports here. Just one of those special people that touched people’s lives,” said Killen.
He said Burks legacy will be the many lives he touched over his career.
“That was our leader of the hub. That’s big in the community. So it’s going to take someone pretty special to come in and replace him,” said Killen.
