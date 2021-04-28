Mountain Gap Middle School going virtual temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students at Mountain Gap Middle School will learn from home for the rest of the week.
School officials announced the school will transition to remote learning on Thursday, April 29, and Friday, April 30. Students will return to campus on Monday, May 3.
According to the Huntsville City Schools COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently six positive cases of COVID-19 at Mountain Gap Middle and 72 students/staff in quarantine as a result.
The school will serve curbside meals for students on weekdays during the remote learning period from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
