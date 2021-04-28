Madison County Commissioners pick organization to run Emergency Rental Assistance Program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After months of debate, the Madison County Commission finalized a plan to help folks who are struggling to pay their rent. The commission has more than $5 million in aid to hand out.
The commissioners announced there is no limit on the size of the check, but it is based on need. That means you have to prove you need help paying your rent because of the pandemic.
It’s important to know, the checks will be sent to your landlord. Money can also be used to pay for basic utilities like power and gas.
The Madison county commission was given money to help renters everywhere in the county, except for those of you in Huntsville City limits.
If you live in Madison City, you need to apply through the county commission.
On Wednesday, April 28th, commissioners picked WSD Digital LLC Reframe Solutions to oversee the project and to handle the application process.
Commissioner Phil Riddick is on the committee that has spearheaded this process.
Here’s how he says it will work.
“It will take them about 2 to 3 weeks to get organized and get set up. Then they’ll start taking applications. After that, it will be a few more weeks for the applications to be processed. Then we’ll start issuing checks. It is a turn Key solution, so basically, they will be taking the program and administering it for the county,” said Riddick.
If you think you’re eligible, you can find more information on how to apply at MadisonCountyAL.gov. However, the application is not yet active. WAFF is told the website should be ready to use mid May.
If you live in Huntsville City limits and need help with rent, there is a separate program you can apply for help from.
There is also a state program for those of you outside of Madison County.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.