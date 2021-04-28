Madison County Commission to host 38th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo in New Market

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Commission will be hosting the 38th Annual Youth Fishing Rodeo this weekend in New Market.
The event will take place on May 1 at Sharon Johnston Park from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Children, ages 5 through15, are invited to participate. Madison County officials said there is no registration fee, but bait and tackle will be provided for every child during registration.
Representatives tell WAFF visitors will be required to bring a fishing pole or rod and reel.
Drawings for door prizes will continue throughout the fishing time and the children will also be presented with grand prizes for the largest catch which will be determined by weight..
