I-565 ramp by Trash Pandas stadium opening Thursday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s finally happening! Phase 1 of the I-565 interchange at Town Madison and Toyota Field is opening Thursday, April 29.
To be more clear, that’s the ramp leading to Toyota Field that has caused major traffic headaches for many drivers in the area.
Officials announced Wednesday a ribbon cutting will be held with city leaders as the interchange officially opens to traffic. WAFF is told the ramp will improve interstate access to Toyota Field and better access to Town Madison.
It’s not just those driving to Toyota Field who will reap the benefits though.
Commuters driving to Redstone Arsenal will have additional access to the interstate for those driving through Gate 7 on Zierdt Road. City officials are also hoping this will ease traffic and reduce backups at Gate 9 on Research Boulevard.
The ramp officially opens after 10 a.m. April 29, just in time for the Trash Panda’s first home game!
