Huntsville officials respond to accident involving flaming dump truck on Martin Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials responded to the scene of an accident in the area of Martin Road and Memorial Parkway shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.
The accident was on Martin Road just north of Whitesburg Baptist Church. Heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the dump truck at the time of this video submitted to WAFF by Robert Ward. WAFF viewer Will Smith submitted the photo of the truck following the flames.
The accident resulted in no injuries. Officers on the scene said a wrecker and crane will be needed to remove the dump truck from the scene.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.