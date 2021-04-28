Huntsville leaders, community members prepare for police review work session

“The Huntsville Police Department appreciates the Huntsville Police Citizens Advisory Council for taking the time to conduct a thorough review of our department’s actions surrounding the protest events in June 2020. I look forward to reviewing the findings and recommendations with my Command Staff and City leadership to determine how we can become an even better and stronger department. There is a lot of information in the review so let us have some time to fully read the report, process the information, and we will be back here on April 28th for a work session to discuss our plans moving forward,” said Chief Mark McMurray.