Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County prevailing after pandemic

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Many nonprofit organizations struggled to find volunteers and funds during the pandemic. Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County was no exception.
”COVID shone a spotlight on a problem that maybe a lot of people didn’t realize we had here in Morgan County - and that’s a shortage of housing,” said Executive Director Landis Griffin.
Griffin says this past year has been nothing short of rough for the organization.
“What normally would taken us 10 to 13 weeks took us six months. Lumber cost went up over 30%,” said Griffin.
She says they lost all of their volunteers and had to work with a core group that made the home-building process slow. But, things are getting better lately.
“Our volunteers are showing back up to the job site, they’re getting vaccinated and they’re more comfortable coming out. Our donors are reengaging with us. It’s a slow start, but it is a start,” said Griffin.
Normally, habitat builds two houses in the spring. This year they can only do one - and that project started this month in Hartselle. Griffin says there is still a huge number of families that need a home in Morgan County, and have recently had hundreds of people reach out for help.
“We already have the families ready. They’ve gone through their classes, they’ve put in their hours, they’re ready to go we just have to find the community supporters to help us build the house,” said Griffin.
Despite the hard year for Habitat, Griffin says he has great hope the organization will build back up stronger than ever.
“We are confident that we will be back to building four houses a year and we hope to grow it in the next year and build more,” said Griffin.
You can help the cause by making a financial donation to Habitat for Humanity of Morgan County or by shopping at their restore in Decatur.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.