Gun confiscated from student at William Middle School in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A gun was confiscated from a student at Williams Middle School in Huntsville today, according to Huntsville City School Officials.
A release from the district confirms a student was in possession of a firearm while on campus on April 28.
School administrators received a tip about the weapon and say they immediately took action. The student was quickly found and the gun was confiscated sometime during the school day.
The student’s identity is not being released, but school officials say the student will face appropriate discipline necessary in accordance with the district’s Behavioral Learning Guide.
The school district has a “see something, say something” protocol in place meaning any student who witnesses any suspicious activity is encouraged to inform a school employee. An announcement from the school says this protocol was followed during today’s incident.
There are no further details at this time.
