Estate of Decatur man shot, killed sues security alarm company

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The estate of a Decatur man who was shot and killed two years ago is suing his alarm company, claiming the alarms failed.
According to this lawsuit, a Vivint alarm system failed to go off when his window was shot out and his door was broken down.
The estate sued Vivint Inc. along with the two defendants charged with capital murder in the February 2019 shooting death of Michael Wayne Irvin Jr. at his home on Marion Street, according to our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
Zachary Bernard Williams and Ulysses Ke’Andre Wilkerson, who were each indicted on three counts of capital murder, have pled not guilty.
“As a result of such malfunctioning or failure to perform as intended by the Vivint Home Security and Alarm System within the Irvin home, local law enforcement was not timely notified of the event and (Irvin) bled to death in his home,” according to the complaint.
According to search warrant affidavits, Irvin’s front door was kicked in during the early morning hours of February 25, 2019. Irvin was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds.
A trial date has yet to be set in the murder case, but a status conference is scheduled for May 17.
