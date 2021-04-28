Decatur Youth Services return to regular programs this summer

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur youth services plans to bring back it’s employment program, baseball league, camp and other activities during summer 2021!
There had been questions about whether or not these things would return in the pandemic. However, the director of the youth services group says they’re already seeing a good response with kids signing up for the events.
According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, youth services leaders say keeping the city’s youths out of trouble and on a path to success can be difficult even in normal times, but COVID-19 has been hard for young people dealing with shifting school schedules, virtual classes and canceled activities.
“A lot of kids are facing issues when they’re not in school,” said Brandon Watkins, first-year director of Youth Services. “We’ve even had to help parents deal with and get along with their kid, especially when they’re all at home a lot as was required by the pandemic.
DYS plans to return to in-person activities while following safety protocols.
There are numerous activities that youth can participate in through DYS this summer. Find out more on what’s available and how to take advantage of this in today’s edition of Decatur daily.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.