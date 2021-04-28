Casey Wardynski, former Huntsville City Schools superintendent running for Congress

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Is a familiar face around Huntsville throwing his name in the hat for Congress? His campaign website sure does make it look that way.
Casey Wardynski, the former Superintendent of Huntsville City Schools, is running for the 5th congressional seat in the U.S. Congress, according to a campaign website, https://www.friendsofcasey.com.
Although Wardynski has not made the official announcement himself, as of April 28 his campaign website states, “FEARLESS CONSERVATIVE FIGHTING FOR ALABAMA, Casey Wardynski for Congress”.
Most recently, Wardynski served as Assistant Secretary of the Army for Manpower and Reserve Affairs under President Trump.
Prior to serving in the Trump administration, he had a 30-year career in the U.S. Army.
Wardynski served as the Huntsville City Schools superintendent for five years. He resigned in 2016 after he confirmed an ongoing romantic relationship with Pinnacle Schools Founder Karen Lee.
So far, Madison County Commission Chairman, Dale Strong, and Huntsville City School’s teacher, Andy Blalock, have also announced a run for that congressional seat.
