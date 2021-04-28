Breaking down the pandemic’s impact on tourism in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County is known for its beautiful outdoors and fun activities! And people are still traveling to Jackson County despite the pandemic, just not as many as usual.
Statistics show the state of Alabama, and Jackson County, ended 2020 with a less devastating loss.
“This time last year as the economy was starting to shut down it was originally anticipated that tourism would be down 54% both in lodging, tax and expenditures. Alabama ended in 20% loss and Jackson County ended with a 19% loss,” said Sarah Stahl, Marketing and Tourism Director of the Mountain Lakes Chamber.
She said outdoor recreation kept people coming to the area and credits major fishing tournaments held locally for saving the county from an even bigger loss in revenue last year.
“And with a certain amount of people not being able to be in close proximity to each other, we realized it really didn’t apply to fishing tournaments. We only had a couple of tweaks that needed to happen with registration because they’re one, two, three to a boat and outside,” said Stahl.
Jackson County reported a loss of 156 jobs last year.
Stahl said that is because of the tourism industry.
“Because the tourism industry is one of the top five employers in our county. So what we’re doing with that to try and help with the incoming national tourism week that’s coming up May 2nd through the 8th, we have been working with video and photography to feature some of these entities from around the county,” said Stahl.
Stahl said the county is already reporting a 28% increase in lodging tax revenue from last year.
