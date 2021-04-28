Back into the 80s this afternoon!

Yesterday was the warmest day we have seen so far in 2021 and it looks like that will change again today. We are waking up this morning into the mid to upper 60s in most communities with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will continue to clear out as we move forward through the morning and that will bring us plenty of sun and warmth by the afternoon. Temperatures today will be into the mid 80s with more humidity. That means we could have a heat index near 90-degrees in some spots. This evening we will see more clouds roll in which could bring some showers and storms, but most of those will hang off to our west. Winds today will be breezy, gusting out of the south at 15 to 25 mph.