Back into the 80s this afternoon!

There is a much better chance of showers and storms as we move into the middle of the day on Thursday. It will still stay warm with temperatures into the low 80s and we will stay breezy as well. Storms will develop to our west and roll in during the middle of the day or evening. That will precede a cold front which sweeps in and changes things a bit into Friday. Storms may be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain, but I don’t expect any severe weather. Friday could bring us a few showers early but the cooler air will filter in behind the front leading to a beautiful stretch of weather into the weekend!