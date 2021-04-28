Alabama Kidney Foundation gears up for May 1 virtual walk, drive-by celebration

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Kidney Foundation is getting ready for its annual Huntsville Kidney Walk Celebration on Saturday, May 1.
The walk is virtual this year, but there will be a socially distanced, drive-by celebration. It’s a chance for participants to pick up their t-shirts and walk numbers, or make a donation to the Alabama Kidney Foundation.
The proceeds raised from the walk will benefit and support kidney dialysis patients. Honorary Chair Ron Gray says the foundation saw an increase in need last year due to the pandemic. He hopes community members will show their support and take part in the walk. All donations are appreciated.
“The pandemic discouraged people from seeking medical care,” Gray said. “Those on dialysis are some of those that do not have a choice. They have been pressed to find transportation. They have been pressed to make appointments. All of the needs these patients have are things the Alabama Kidney Foundation will be supporting with the funds we raise.”
The Alabama Kidney Foundation provided more than $700,000 in assistance in 2020. However, there are currently more than 1,000 Alabamians waiting for a kidney transplant.
“Alabama ranks first in our nation in the number of dialysis patients per capita and that is a staggering statistic, which illustrates the need for support in this area,” Gray said. “This disease crosses all income levels, all races and it affects thousands and thousands of families across the state. So it’s a real need, it’s urgent and we are excited to be participating.”
If you are interested in taking part in the virtual walk, registration is open. You can also make donations online at huntsvillekidneywalk.org.
The virtual walk and celebration is Saturday, May 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 4240 Balmoral Drive SW.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.