HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - 10 years have passed since devastating, deadly, tornadoes tracked across Alabama. These violent tornadoes killed 100 people in north Alabama, and 240 people statewide. Technology, tornado tracking and storm preparations have changed in the decade following those storms. You can watch WAFF 48′s series of special reports to see stories of survival, loss and learning through the 2011 tornado outbreak.