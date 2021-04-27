Workforce development program training young adults to strengthen community

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Businesses across the country are short-staffed and desperate to hire employees. Here in Huntsville, one nonprofit organization is trying to combat this nationwide workforce crisis.
Hatch Co-Founder, Garrett Coyne says the organization is focusing on workforce development. It is not an immediate fix for short-staffed companies but rather developing 18 to 24-year-olds for a long-term solution.
“We have to bring people here to fill the jobs that we have been able to bring to this community. It is a great problem to have,” says Huntsville Mayor, Tommy Battle.
Preparing young adults for the workforce is crucial for the long-term success of Huntsville, especially in the hospitality industry. Around the Huntsville area, several businesses are struggling to find and keep staff. Hatch is looking to provide all the tools to train young professionals to thrive in hospitality.
“We have lost a lot of industry workers, and now we are trying to reach them. Not only provide employment but real training and support for these young kids. A program like this is invaluable to the industry,” says Food and Beverage Director of RCP.
Hatch is trying to ensure success in life to the 15 people accepted in the program. The organization is combining life skill workshops with hospitality and culinary training, into an eight-week program.
“Extremely excited to know that we are going to be putting out not only employees but employees that will show up on time and willing to learn. The number one and number two things employers tell us they want in their employees,” says Coyne.
However, the work doesn’t stop there, the group will continue to follow these young adults and help even after the program is over.
“They can come in and talk to our trained social worker and therapist, and provide those services to make sure they continue on their pathway to success,” says Coyne.
Individuals accepted will be paid $1,250 to participate in the program, deposited into a checking account with a local banking partner.
Hatch has received a generous donation that has them covered for the program starting this summer. Coyne did mention that this is not going to be cheap and they are looking for donors for the future.
If you’re interested and eligible, you can fill out an early interest form at hatchhsv.com.
