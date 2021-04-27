CORONER: Woman, two children, found deceased in vehicle discovered in Lake Eufaula

Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), along with Officers from the Eufaula Police Department, are currently investigating the discovery of three bodies found in Walter F. George Lake. Eufaula PD Officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:18 a.m. Monday, April 26, regarding a vehicle submerged in the lake. Once on scene, officers discovered three individuals submerged inside the vehicle and immediately began recovery efforts. SBI joined investigation efforts at the request of Eufaula Police Chief Steve Watkins. Both agencies are working to confirm the identities of the victims, who are believed to be residents from out of state. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing.