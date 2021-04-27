United Women of Color holding press conference in Huntsville to address police reform

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The United Women of Color will hold a press conference today to announce the release of the Citizen Coalition for Justice Reform TV campaign.
Speakers will give remarks on the city of Huntsville’s police protest review, which will address the Huntsville Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office actions toward protesters last year. The conference will be held outside of Huntsville City Hall at 11:30 a.m.
A representative with the United Women of Color told WAFF 48, their organization is advocating for police reform in response to the death of citizens.
“There should be unity regarding the need for officer accountability across the nation and here in Huntsville. This is a call for all citizens to join us even if they haven’t been personally affected by police violence”, says Angela Curry, executive director of UWOC and lead liaison for CCJR
