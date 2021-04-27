Tuesday Morning Forecast

Very mild this morning under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will carry with us throughout your morning and afternoon today, but temperatures will still quickly climb.
Another day in the 80s for the Tennessee Valley. Even warmer for your Tuesday afternoon with gusty south winds. Tonight, we will stay in the 60s and get a warm head start to the middle of your workweek.
Rain will move in for the final leg of our week with chances spread across Thursday and Friday.
Your weekend looks dry, and overall, so does your extended forecast. By the first week in May we see the 80s yet again.
