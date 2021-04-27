Portion of Propst Arena at Von Braun Center collapses

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville collapsed Tuesday afternoon.
Havoc Hockey fans were outside the VBC ahead of a game when a piece of the structure collapsed on the side of Propst Arena facing Big Spring Park.
WAFF is told the building was evacuated but it is now safe for guests to reenter. Although no injuries were reported, it is still unclear what caused the collapse.
This is a developing story, WAFF has crews on the scene to get you more information.
