No injuries reported after Madison City School bus involved in wreck

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police confirm a school bus was involved in a wreck on County Line Road near Browns Ferry Road Tuesday afternoon.
One student from Heritage Elementary School was on the bus with the driver and an aid, according to an official with Madison City Schools.
The wreck happened just after 2 p.m. Tuesday, the cause of the wreck has not been released.
WAFF is told no one was injured and the student was picked up safely by a parent.
There are no further details at this time.
