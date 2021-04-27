Marshall Co. man accused of storming the Capitol still on house arrest despite prosecutors request

A Capitol officer's body camera footage of Joshua James (Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 27, 2021 at 5:56 PM CDT - Updated April 27 at 5:56 PM

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It was announced today that a Judge will not reconsider putting a Marshall County man accused of participating in the U.S. Capitol riot back in prison until his trial.

Federal prosecutors said images from inside the Capitol building show Joshua James assaulting officers. James is from Arab and was charged with obstruction of an official proceeding and trespassing on restricted grounds back in March.

Federal prosecutors asked the judge to put him back in prison, but a ruling filed on April 27 denied that request.

The judge wrote the government had this evidence at the previous hearing and failed to present it.

James was released from jail and put on house arrest earlier this month.

