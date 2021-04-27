Lawrence County man convicted of murder will remain in prison for life

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man convicted of murdering another man in Lawrence County will continue his sentence of life without parole after a hearing took place Tuesday afternoon.
Evan Miller, now 28, was 14-years-old when he was convicted for the murder of Cole Cannon in 2003.
Records show Cannon was beaten to death with a baseball bat and his mobile home was then set on fire while he was still in it. A jury convicted Miller of capital murder he was sentenced to life in prison.
However, his attorneys have argued that life sentences without the possibility of parole for juveniles is unconstitutional. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed.
Miller had a hearing on April 27 for a resentencing, but the judge upheld that life without parole sentence.
There are no further details at this time.
