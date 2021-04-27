HPD Chief McMurray to speak on protest report at City Council work session

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city council members will have their turn to respond to a nearly 300-page long report.
That report was released last week, by an independent counsel on the response from Huntsville Police officers during the June 2020 protests.
It outlined the need for more training for officers, communication before and during an event, and gave recommendations on how the department and city can improve.
Wednesday night, we’ll hear ideas from city council members on how to move forward.
We’re told Chief Mark McMurray will also be speaking at the work session. And some are hoping for an apology.
“If they want to repair the trust between members of the community, especially that were part of this protest, and police officers, they’re really going to have to acknowledge their role in what happened,” says member of the Citizens for Criminal Justice Reform, Chad Chavez.
We did reach out to Chief McMurray requesting an interview, but he declined to speak prior to the work session.
His office sent us this statement. It reads in part, “I look forward to reviewing the findings and recommendations with my command staff and city leadership to determine how we can become an even better and stronger department.”
WAFF will be at the meeting to bring you full coverage.
