Help Decatur Police locate woman last seen on April 19
Tracey Michelle Clemons Lanier (Source: ALEA)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 27, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT - Updated April 27 at 11:02 AM

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police need your help locating a woman last seen on April 19.

Tracey Michelle Clemons Lanier is described as a 51-year-old Black female that may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement.  She was last seen wearing a white top and white pants in the area of Elm Court in Decatur. She was driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord. 

Contact the Decatur Police Department with any relevant information at (256) 341-4644 or call 911.

