Help Decatur Police locate woman last seen on April 19

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police need your help locating a woman last seen on April 19.
Tracey Michelle Clemons Lanier is described as a 51-year-old Black female that may be living with a condition that could impair her judgement. She was last seen wearing a white top and white pants in the area of Elm Court in Decatur. She was driving a silver 2007 Honda Accord.
Contact the Decatur Police Department with any relevant information at (256) 341-4644 or call 911.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.