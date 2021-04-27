Fort Payne City Council announces new owner of DeSoto Golf Course

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A golf course in Fort Payne is set to reopen - under new ownership that is. Members of the city council held a special meeting on Tuesday to iron out the details.
The council made a motion to make Darrel Shankles the new owner of the Desoto Golf Course.
Now, Shankles will be the new owner and will lease the golf course for three years. We’re told after those three years are up, he will have the option to purchase for $225,000.
Not only will the course be used for golf, but it will also be a place for public meetings, a restaurant and corporate events!
Shankles, who is from Fort Payne, said he is excited to provide the community with activities to do while keeping the golf course open.
“Owning the golf course got me back into having an affordable place to play and I want to give everyone an opportunity to have an affordable place to play. Also, give the things that golf does, it builds integrity, it builds character and sometimes self-control,” said Shankles.
Shankles said he is looking to reopen the golf course next month.
