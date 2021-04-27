City of Fort Payne hoping to renovate police building

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - For more than 80 years, the old City Hall building has served as the Fort Payne Police department.
But it could use some upgrades according to Mayor Brian Baine.
“It hasn’t had any repairs done on the inside for quite some time and it’s probably one of our more needed faculties that need to be updated in the city. We just feel like the guys that put their life on the line day-to-day for the city need a comfortable environment to be in,” said Baine.
WAFF 48 was not able to get video of the inside of the building.
Mayor Baine said the city hopes a feasibility study will give them a better idea on how to operate more efficiently.
“There was some talk about maybe changing locations and doing a different location, but that is such a good built building that it would be advantageous for us to go in and renovate and update that and that’s what this feasibility study will talk about,” said Mayor Baine.
The feasibility study will cost $23,500 and is expected to be complete by mid-May.
