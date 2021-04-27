City council approves regulations for 5G companies

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - 5G is a thing of the present and the future. For the city of Florence, that means the possibility of new cell towers.
“We want to make sure, especially in the city of Florence, in the downtown area, that these are aesthetically pleasing,” said District 5 Councilman Blake Edwards.
In a meeting on Tuesday, city council leaders approved an ordinance where the city can tell wireless providers what they can and cannot do in the city of Florence when it comes to setting up towers and antennas.
“We’ve spent a lot of money on streetscapes. The city of Florence is a beautiful place to live and we don’t want these ugly antennas put all over town when they could make them a lot more aesthetically pleasing. So that’s basically what we passed. It gives the city control over these towers,” said Edwards.
Plus, it brings in revenue for the city and doesn’t cost anything for taxpayers.
‘It gives us authority that we can charge them to put the antennas up. We won’t have any out-of-pocket money for it because they are going to be able to tell us where to put it, what poles to put them. So this just gives us the authority,” said Edwards.
