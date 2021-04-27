CDC, state health department give green light for J&J vaccine continuation

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - You can once again receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Alabama. This comes after the vaccine was paused due to rare blood clots.
The ADPH announced Tuesday, it received final guidance from the CDC concerning the use of J&J.
Phillip Chenault and his wife got their J&J vaccine at Guice Pharmacy in Decatur about a month ago. They tell us they had no issues at all.
Tuesday the Alabama Department of Public Health gave providers the green light to begin giving it out again.
”Most people actually wanted the Johnson & Johnson because it was one shot and then they were done,” says Edward Guice, owner of Guice Pharmacy.
Guice says his staff has administered 390 doses of the J&J vaccine before the CDC put a pause on it earlier this month.
Since then, he’s also noticed some hesitation with the Moderna vaccine.
“Now that we’ve got the Moderna, we’re seeing the same thing happening nationally is people are being reluctant to come back for the second dose, basically with the fear of the blood clots. But what you have to understand is the blood clot is very, very rare. The reason it didn’t show up in the clinical trials is because it is so rare,” he explained.
Phillip Chenault and his wife are two of the people who got the J&J vaccine at Guice.
“We had no problems whatsoever, we were very thankful to get the one-shot. I’ve had conversations with other people that say all these people are getting blood clots, and they’re not. That’s why information, education is the key in knowing how to take care of yourself,” Chenualt said.
Michael Glenn with the Alabama Department of Public Health says the women who got blood clots from the J&J were between the ages of 18 and 48.
So if you are under 50, a woman, and get the vaccine, you should monitor for symptoms for about three weeks after it.
“Getting a vaccine at this point in time is not an issue. We would just urge everyone that has not been vaccinated now to please get vaccinated, whichever vaccine you prefer,” Glenn said.
“I’ve lost friends. I’ve lost a bunch. I cannot stress it, I think it’s really important,” Guice said.
Glenn says it’s easy to find all the vaccine offered near you by going to vaccinefinder.org.
Right now for example, there are 12 places in Madison County that have the J&J in stock. Guice says he has already put in an order for 100 more doses of the J&J.
Currently, he has 70 doses of the Moderna left.
You can make an appointment by calling (256) 355-7743.
Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.