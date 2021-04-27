Another day in the 80s across the Tennessee Valley

We are very mild this morning under partly cloudy skies. Clouds will be here with us throughout the morning and afternoon today, but temperatures will still quickly climb.
The Tennessee Valley will experience another day with temperatures in the 80s. Tuesday afternoon will be warm with gusty winds. Tonight, we will stay in the 60s and get a warm head start to the middle of your workweek.
Rain will move in for the final leg of our week with chances spread across Thursday and Friday.
The weekend looks dry, and overall, so does your extended forecast. By the first week in May, we see the 80s yet again.
