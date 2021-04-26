10 years later: Governor Ivey proclaims April 27 as a ‘Day of Remembrance’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Ivey announced on Monday that April 27 will be a ‘Day of Remembrance’ in the state of Alabama.
On April 27, 2011, a series of long-track tornadoes ripped through the state of Alabama in three waves across 35 of the state’s 67 counties. Tuesday marks ten years since the natural disaster killed 254 Alabamians and injured more than 2,000.
To commemorate the 10th anniversary, Governor Ivey has directed flags to remain displayed at half-staff on April 27.
The Governor will also release a video message to the state on Tuesday.
