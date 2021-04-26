Warmer 80s and breezy the next two days

Cloud cover will quickly push in late tonight and linger into Tuesday morning, lows will be comfortable in the mid to upper 50s.
Tuesday will be another warm day with mostly sunny skies and high temps climbing into the middle 80s. Winds will be breezy from the SSW during the afternoon with sustained winds between 10-15 mph and occasional wind gusts to 25 mph. Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night with warm low temps in the low to middle 60s. Wednesday will be “hot” with highs in the mid to upper 80s, the heat index will approach 90 degrees during the afternoon with breezy winds again.
An upper-level disturbance will move in from the west on Thursday bringing scattered rain showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. Rain and storms will become more numerous in nature by the evening and overnight hours. Despite a few showers early Friday morning, Friday will see clearing skies and seasonal temperatures in the middle 70s.
Next weekend looks sunny and dry for now with highs in the mid to upper 70s by Saturday and Sunday.
