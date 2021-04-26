Two males injured in Sunday evening vehicle accident; one treated at hospital for gunshot wound

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | April 26, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated April 26 at 1:10 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle accident investigation led to a male being sent to an area hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday evening.

Just after 11 p.m. on April 25, Huntsville Police Department officers responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of Washington Street and Webster Drive.

Officers found a single-vehicle accident that closed the road due to fallen power lines. Two males sustained injuries at the scene. One of the males was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. The other male was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

No further information is available as this is an ongoing investigation.

